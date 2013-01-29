FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justin Timberlake's new album '20/20' is due out in March
January 29, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Justin Timberlake's new album '20/20' is due out in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has set a March date for his comeback album - his first in more than six years.

RCA Records said on Tuesday “The 20/20 Experience,” the former N‘Sync boy band member’s follow-up to 2006’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds” and only his third album ever, would be released on March 19.

In recent years, Timberlake, 31, has focused more on films and business ventures ranging from restaurants to a clothing line, and reviving social networking site Myspace, of which he is part owner. He remarked in a recent video that creating music involved “physical torture” for him.

“Suit & Tie,” the first single off his forthcoming album, fell short of sales expectations for its first week. The song, featuring rapper Jay-Z, sold 314,000 downloads last week. Industry experts had expected about 350,000 downloads.

Top menswear designer Tom Ford collaborated with Timberlake, designing suits worn in the “Suit & Tie” video as well as styling the production and the release’s artwork.

Timberlake will perform his first concert in five years during a private Super Bowl-weekend event in New Orleans on Feb. 2 at an invitation-only concert.

Timberlake posted on Twitter about the forthcoming game, saying among other things: “This is gonna be a GREAT Super Bowl!” and “Oh wait ... I don’t have tickets. Dammit! Anybody know anybody?? LOL!” (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Philip Barbara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
