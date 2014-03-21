FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Kate Bush announces first live shows in 35 years
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Singer Kate Bush announces first live shows in 35 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Kate Bush, the best-selling British singer-songwriter who rose to international fame in 1979 with her debut single, “Wuthering Heights,” and has not toured since then, announced on her website on Friday that she will do 15 live shows this summer.

The “Before the Dawn” show will open on Aug. 26 at London’s Eventim Apollo venue, to be followed by three more dates that month and 11 shows in September, her official website says.

“I am delighted to announce that we will be performing some live shows this coming August and September,” Bush says on the website (www.katebush.com). “I hope you will be able to join us and I look forward to seeing you there.”

“Wuthering Heights” was the first self-written song by a female pop singer to top the British charts. Since then, Bush has released 10 albums, of which three have topped the British charts, and she has had three Grammy award nominations.

After a sold-out European tour in conjunction with her debut single, Bush retired from giving live shows and made only studio albums and the occasional cameo appearance.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.