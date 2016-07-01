FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Kelis dons chef's whites with London pop-up restaurant
July 1, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Singer Kelis dons chef's whites with London pop-up restaurant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - "Milkshake" singer Kelis has temporarily swapped her microphone for a chef's uniform to launch a pop-up restaurant in London.

The 36-year-old American, who has a sauce range and cookbook, said she enrolled at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school after being released from a long-standing record deal. She has now teamed up with London restaurant Le Bun for pop-up venture Kelis x Le Bun, open over several days this month.

Asked if she would drop music altogether for food, Kelis said: "I can say right now that...I'm very comfortably doing both."

Reporting By Holly Rubenstein

