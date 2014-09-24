Eduardo Cabra, Calle 13 lead Latin Grammy nominations

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican singer Eduardo Cabra topped the 15th annual Latin American Grammy Awards nominations on Wednesday with 10 nods, followed by his band, Calle 13, with nine and songwriter Andres Castro with eight.

Calle 13, known for its eclectic musical style, scored nominations in coveted categories that included best album, for “MultiViral”; best record, for “Respira el Momento”; and song of the year, for “Ojos Color Sol.”

Cabra will also vie for the top producer award.

Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president of the Latin Recording Academy, said the nominations reflected the “dynamic and vibrant worldwide Latin community of artists, producers, engineers and songwriters.”

Senior mastering engineer Tom Coyne received seven nominations, while Colombian songwriter Julio Reyes Copello and singer Carlos Vives were not far behind with six nods each. Cuban singer Descemer Bueno and singer/songwriter Enrique Iglesias each earned five.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Nov. 20 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on U.S. Spanish-language network Univision.

Iglesias’ “Bailando” is also up for record of the year, along with Colombian singer Carlos Vives’ “Cuando Nos Volvamos a Encontrar” and “El Mar De Sus Ojos,” and singer/songwriter Marc Anthony’s “Cambio De Piel.”

Anthony was also nominated for best album, for “3.0.”