FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jury sides with Led Zeppelin in trial over song 'Stairway to Heaven'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 23, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Jury sides with Led Zeppelin in trial over song 'Stairway to Heaven'

Piya Sinha-Roy

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (Reuters) - A jury sided with Led Zeppelin on Thursday in a federal copyright infringement trial in Los Angeles where the band stood accused of stealing the opening chords of the 1971 classic "Stairway to Heaven" from an American group.

The jury found Led Zeppelin's singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page had access to the 1967 song "Taurus" by the U.S. band Spirit, but that the riff they were accused of taking from "Taurus" was not intrinsically similar to the opening chords of "Stairway." (Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.