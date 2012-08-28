FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Will.i.am song blasts to Mars and back, via Curiosity
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 28, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Will.i.am song blasts to Mars and back, via Curiosity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 (Reuters) - NASA’s Curiosity rover is making global headlines as it travels uncharted territory on Mars, and it will venture into new realms back on Earth this week when it premieres a new will.i.am song.

The Black Eyed Peas rapper’s tune “Reach For The Stars” will be broadcast live from the surface of Mars, via Curiosity, at 1 p.m. PST (4 p.m. EDT/2000 GMT) on Tuesday to a news conference at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the organization said in a statement on Monday.

The debut of the song, described as an ode to the singer’s “passion for science, technology and space exploration,” will be linked to an educational event in which members of the Curiosity team will explain the song’s transmission across space to students, as well as the rover’s overall mission.

The project is a collaboration between NASA and the rapper’s i.am.angel Foundation, which aims to provide digital resources in classrooms from kindergarten to grade 12.

The foundation will announce a new science, technology, arts, engineering and mathematics initiative featuring the Mars Curiosity Rover and other NASA assets. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Todd Eastham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.