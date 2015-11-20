Britain's Benjamin Clementine wins Mercury music prize

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British pianist-songwriter Benjamin Clementine was named the overall winner on Friday of Britain’s Mercury Prize for popular music for his debut album “At Least for Now”.

Clementine, who was raised in London but lives in Paris, collected a trophy and a 25,000-pound ($38,000) award, the Mercury Prize said in a press release.

His album was selected from a shortlist of 12 albums produced during the past year by artists from Britain or Ireland. ($1 = 0.6584 pounds) (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Chris Reese)