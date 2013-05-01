Michael Buble grabs top spot on Billboard 200 album chart

LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian singer Michael Buble went straight to the top of the weekly Billboard 200 album chart, scoring his fourth No. 1 album.

“To Be Loved” - a mix of standards and original songs - sold 195,000 copies in its first week, beating out its nearest competitor by more than 100,000 according to figures on Wednesday from Nielsen SoundScan.

The 37-year-old singer’s follow-up to his 2011 “Christmas” album had already topped the charts in the U.K. following its April 15 release there.

R&B singer Fantasia, a former winner of the “American Idol” singing competition, grabbed the second spot on the chart with her fourth album, “Side Effects of You,” which sold some 91,000 units in its first week.

Justin Timberlake’s album, “The 20/20 Experience,” held onto the third spot on the chart for the third consecutive week, selling 74,000 copies.

French rock group Phoenix’s fifth album, “Bankrupt!,” entered the chart at No. 4 with a career-best sales week of 50,000 units sold. Last week’s top-selling album, “Save Rock and Roll” by U.S. rockers Fall Out Boy, placed fifth.

Hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ song “Can’t Hold Us” was the top song on the digital song chart with 259,000 downloads last week. The pair knocked pop singer Pink and her song “Just Give Me a Reason” from the top spot and into second place.

Year-to-date U.S. album sales of 95.6 million units are down 5 percent compared to 2012, while digital song downloads of 458.3 million are off 2 percent from last year. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant)