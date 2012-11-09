FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Frankfurt gears up for Gangnam Style at MTV awards
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
November 9, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Frankfurt gears up for Gangnam Style at MTV awards

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(adds Instagram statistics in paragraph 15)
    By Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan
    FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The MTV Europe Music Awards
will rock Frankfurt's Festhalle concert venue on Sunday, with
Barbadian R&B singer Rihanna leading the nominations and all
eyes on Korean dance sensation Psy.
    Psy's hit "Gangnam Style", which is up for the Best Video
award, has been viewed more than 670 million times and received
a record-breaking 4.9 million "likes" on Facebook since being
released in mid-July.
    The satirical video featuring Psy's horse riding-inspired
dance has sparked a wave of copycat versions from Eton
schoolboys to Californian lifeguards and has even caught the
attention of United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon.
    Psy will become the first South Korean artist to perform at
the annual awards, one of the pop industry's biggest nights
outside the United States, when he takes the stage on Sunday.
    German model and presenter Heidi Klum, who this year filed
for divorce from singer husband Seal, will host the awards and
said she had been practising her Gangnam moves in case she gets
called on to dance.
    "My kids are obsessed with the song, even though it's Korean
and they have no idea what he's talking about," she told
reporters ahead of the event.
    Klum, who comes from the town of Bergisch Gladbach just two
hours away from the 2012 host city, is also looking forward to
some home comforts.
    "I'll be eating a lot of German food," she said, adding
jokingly that she would probably eat too much schnitzel and
"gain a few pounds."
    Despite being billed as the Europe Music Awards, the vast
majority of nominees are traditionally North American, and 2012
is no exception.
    Alongside Psy, acts due to take the stage at the show
include country singer Taylor Swift, 14-time Grammy winner
Alicia Keys, the Killers and Carly Rae Jepsen.
    
    "OLD WAYS" STILL COUNT    
    In a world where careers are so often launched by social
media websites like YouTube, some young artists said there was
still a role for more established platforms such as MTV and
mainstream television.
    American indie-pop band fun., who are up for three awards,
hit the big time after the song "We Are Young" was featured in
an advert for Chevrolet during the U.S. Superbowl.
    "I don't think that you can ever replace the impact that
music videos have," the band's guitarist Jack Antonoff told
Reuters when asked about the importance of MTV against social
media channels.
    "I think the more that social media takes over, the more
importance you put upon the old ways."
    MTV said this week that it had become the first company to
reach one million followers on Instagram, the fast-growing
photo-sharing application developer.
    Heading the nominations is party-loving Rihanna, with nods
in six categories, including Best Song and Best Video for "We
Found Love".
    Following close behind with five nominations is country star
Swift, and other top nominees include Justin Bieber and Katy
Perry, with four each, while Lady Gaga, who cleaned up last year
with four prizes, is in the running for three awards.
    Rihanna is favourite for Best Song and Best Female,
according to odds offered by British bookmakers William Hill,
while Gangnam Style is tipped to win Best Video.
    The EMA awards were last held in Frankfurt in 2001. Last
year's awards in Belfast attracted 23 million viewers on all
platforms and 158 million votes worldwide.
    Following are the main nominations in 2012:
    BEST SONG: Carly Rae Jepsen/Call Me Maybe; Rihanna feat.
Calvin Harris/We Found Love; Gotye/Somebody That I Used To Know;
Pitbull feat. Chris Brown/International Love; fun. feat. Janelle
Monáe/We Are Young
    BEST NEW: Rita Ora; fun.; One Direction; Lana Del Rey; Carly
Rae Jepsen
    BEST FEMALE: Rihanna; Katy Perry; P!nk; Taylor Swift; Nicki
Minaj
    BEST MALE: Justin Bieber; Kanye West; Flo Rida; Pitbull;
Jay-Z
    BEST POP: Justin Bieber; No Doubt; Katy Perry; Taylor Swift;
Rihanna
    BEST LIVE: Taylor Swift; Lady Gaga; Jay-Z & Kanye West;
Green Day; Muse
    BEST HIP HOP: Jay-Z & Kanye West; Nas; Rick Ross; Drake;
Nicki Minaj
    BEST ROCK: Linkin Park; Green Day; Muse; The Killers;
Coldplay
    BEST ELECTRONIC: David Guetta; Swedish House Mafia; Avicii;
Skrillex; Calvin Harris
    BEST ALTERNATIVE: Jack White; The Black Keys; Arctic
Monkeys; Florence + The Machine; Lana Del Rey
    BEST VIDEO: M.I.A./Bad Girls; Lady Gaga/Marry The Night;
Katy Perry/Wide Awake; Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris/We Found
Love; PSY/Gangnam Style.

 (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by Mike
Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.