MTV awards bring pop glitz to Frankfurt
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 11, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

MTV awards bring pop glitz to Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* MTV Europe Music Awards to kick off in Frankfurt
    * Rihanna leads the nominations, Heidi Klum hosts
    * Late singer Whitney Houston to be honoured

    By Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan
    FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The MTV Europe Music Awards
bring the pop circus to Frankfurt on Sunday, with Barbadian R&B
singer Rihanna leading the nominations and the late Whitney
Houston to be honoured with a Global Icon award.
    Houston, who was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub
on Feb. 11, will be the third artist to be given the award,
following Bon Jovi and Queen in 2010 and 2011.
    "Whitney Houston may be gone, but her legend lives on," the
organisers said.
    MTV said it would transform the inside of the 100-year-old
Festhalle venue into a circus arena, and host Heidi Klum said
she may swing from a trapeze. 
    "It will be a magical, visual feast," the German model and
presenter promised ahead of the event.
    One of this year's most eagerly anticipated performances is
dance sensation Psy with his record-breaking hit "Gangnam
Style". He will become the first South Korean artist to perform
at the annual awards, one of the pop industry's biggest nights
outside the United States. 
    The song, which is up for the Best Video award, has been
viewed more than 670 million times on YouTube and received a
record-breaking 4.9 million "likes" on Facebook since being
released in mid-July.
    Klum, who this year filed for divorce from singer husband
Seal, is ready for the horse riding-inspired dance.
    "Now I know how to dance Gangnam Style!" she posted on
Twitter on Saturday, with a picture of herself and Psy in
matching blue tuxedo jackets.
    
    ROCKING THE RED CARPET
    Despite being billed as the Europe Music Awards, the
majority of nominees are traditionally North American, and 2012
is no exception.
    Alongside Psy, acts due to take the stage at the show
include country singer Taylor Swift, 14-time Grammy winner
Alicia Keys, the Killers, newly reformed No Doubt and Carly Rae
Jepsen.
    Before the show kicks off, stars taking to the red carpet
will include rapper Ludacris, who will debut his new video "Rest
of My Life".
    Heading the nominations is party-loving Rihanna, with nods
in six categories, including Best Song and Best Video for "We
Found Love".
    Following close behind with five nominations is country star
Swift, Katy Perry with four, while Lady Gaga, who cleaned up
last year with four prizes, is in the running for three awards.
    Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber, who has reportedly just
broken up with girlfriend Selena Gomez, is up for four awards,
including Best Male and Best Pop.
    Rihanna is favourite for Best Song and Best Female,
according to odds offered by British bookmakers William Hill,
while Gangnam Style is tipped to win Best Video.
    The EMA awards were last held in Frankfurt in 2001. Last
year's awards in Belfast attracted 23 million viewers on all
platforms and 158 million votes worldwide.
    Following are the main nominations in 2012:
    BEST SONG: Carly Rae Jepsen/Call Me Maybe; Rihanna feat.
Calvin Harris/We Found Love; Gotye/Somebody That I Used To Know;
Pitbull feat. Chris Brown/International Love; fun. feat. Janelle
Monáe/We Are Young
    BEST NEW: Rita Ora; fun.; One Direction; Lana Del Rey; Carly
Rae Jepsen
    BEST FEMALE: Rihanna; Katy Perry; P!nk; Taylor Swift; Nicki
Minaj
    BEST MALE: Justin Bieber; Kanye West; Flo Rida; Pitbull;
Jay-Z
    BEST POP: Justin Bieber; No Doubt; Katy Perry; Taylor Swift;
Rihanna
    BEST LIVE: Taylor Swift; Lady Gaga; Jay-Z & Kanye West;
Green Day; Muse
    BEST HIP HOP: Jay-Z & Kanye West; Nas; Rick Ross; Drake;
Nicki Minaj
    BEST ROCK: Linkin Park; Green Day; Muse; The Killers;
Coldplay
    BEST ELECTRONIC: David Guetta; Swedish House Mafia; Avicii;
Skrillex; Calvin Harris
    BEST ALTERNATIVE: Jack White; The Black Keys; Arctic
Monkeys; Florence + The Machine; Lana Del Rey
    BEST VIDEO: M.I.A./Bad Girls; Lady Gaga/Marry The Night;
Katy Perry/Wide Awake; Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris/We Found
Love; PSY/Gangnam Style.

 (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by Mike
Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
