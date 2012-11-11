FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Swift, Bieber win three apiece at MTV Europe awards
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 11, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-Swift, Bieber win three apiece at MTV Europe awards

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* MTV Europe Music Awards held in Frankfurt
    * Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber win three awards apiece
    * Heidi Klum hosts, Psy performs "Gangnam Style"
    * Six-time nominee Rihanna leaves empty-handed

 (Adds final awards tally, Psy, Swift quotes)
    By Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan
    FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber
shared the spoils in Frankfurt on Sunday at the MTV Europe Music
Awards, each scooping three prizes at one of the biggest nights
in the pop calendar outside the United States.
    American country singer Swift, who left the Country Music
Association awards empty-handed less than two weeks earlier,
picked up honours for Best Female, Best Live and Best Look.
    "Drei? Drei? I can't believe you gave me three awards,"
Swift, who was nominated in five categories, told the boisterous
crowd of 7,000, trying out her best German.
    One of the night's most popular performers was dance
sensation Psy with his record-breaking hit "Gangnam Style",
which won Best Video.
    Skipping through the venue and on to the main stage in a
sparkly blue jacket with his horse riding-inspired dance, he
became the first South Korean artist to perform at the annual
awards.
    "This is beautiful. This is my very first time to
participate, perform, be nominated, as an Asian artist, as a
Korean artist, so I don't know what to say," he told journalists
backstage.
    He added that his next album would have more English songs
on it.
    Gangnam Style has been viewed more than 670 million times on
YouTube and received a record-breaking 4.9 million "likes" on
Facebook since being released in July.
    Host Heidi Klum, who this year filed for divorce from singer
husband Seal, also teamed up with Psy for a tongue-in-cheek
performance of the dance.
    "It was pretty," Psy said of the duet.
    
    EMPTY-HANDED
    Rihanna, who led the nominations with six, failed to pick up
a single award.
    Canadian teen heartthrob Bieber matched Swift's tally,
claiming Best Male for the second year in a row as well as Best
Pop and Best World Stage.
    Compatriot Carly Rae Jepsen went home with two awards for
Best Song ("Call Me Maybe") and Best Push recognising
up-and-coming talent.
    MTV chose a circus theme for this year's awards at the
100-year-old Festhalle venue, and Rita Ora opened the show by
belting out her No. 1 British hit "R.I.P." from a giant bird
cage.
    Swift embraced the concept for the show's finale, popping
out of a magician's box and passing her top hat to a clown
riding a miniature bicycle.
    "I had a blast during the performance," Swift said. "All the
circus acrobats and everything like that. It was so much fun."
    Before the show began, performers on the red carpet included
rapper Ludacris, who debuted his new video "Rest of My Life".
    "The fans are ecstatic right now. Hopefully we'll be back at
the EMAs next year performing this track," Ludacris told
journalists amid the din of screaming fans.
    Stars like the Jonas Brothers, who received one of the
biggest cheers from fans on the carpet, and Kim Kardashian said
they were looking forward to Thanksgiving dinners.
    "There's always a lot of food, but we're still figuring out
how to get all of us together," said Kim, referring to the
sizeable celebrity Kardashian clan.
    Despite being billed as the Europe Music Awards, the
majority of nominees are traditionally North American, and 2012
is no exception.
    Alongside Psy, acts who took the stage at the show included
Swift, 14-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, the Killers, newly
reformed No Doubt and Jepsen.
    MTV honoured the late Whitney Houston with a Global Icon
award. Houston, who was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel
bathtub on Feb. 11, was the third artist to be given the award,
following Bon Jovi and Queen in 2010 and 2011.
    "We will always love you Whitney. Forever!" Keys said,
presenting the prize.
    Last year's awards in Belfast attracted 23 million viewers
on all platforms, while this year's nominations attracted a
record 184 million votes online and on mobile devices to decide
the winners.

 (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by Mike
Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
