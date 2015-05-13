Mumford & Sons hold off Groban for Billboard 200 top spot

LOS ANGELES, May 13 (Reuters) - British folk band Mumford & Sons notched its second chart-topping album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, keeping singer Josh Groban from the coveted top spot.

“Wilder Mind,” the third studio album from the Grammy-winning quartet, sold 231,000 albums, 78,000 songs and was streamed 15.4 million times, totaling 249,000 units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Groban held steady at No. 2 this week as his latest album “Stages” sold another 101,000 units.

The 54th installment of the “Now Music” franchise, featuring current hits by Taylor Swift and Maroon 5, debuted at No. 3 with 71,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Rapper Tech N9ne’s “Special Effects” entered the chart at No. 4 this week, the only other new entry in the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart. Last week’s chart-topper, Zac Brown Band’s “Jekyll + Hyde,” dropped to No. 5 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” from the “Furious 7” soundtrack continued its hold at No. 1, selling another 251,000 downloads last week. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish)