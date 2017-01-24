FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Boy band New Edition receives star on Walk of Fame
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 24, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 7 months ago

Boy band New Edition receives star on Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former R&B boy band New Edition reunited to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, ahead of the premiere of a television series tracing the group's path to stardom.

Band members Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill were all on hand at the unveiling in Los Angeles.

During their heyday, the group infused rap and hip-hop into their music and laid the foundations for a new genre known as new jack swing in the 1980s.

Best known for hits "Candy Girl" and "Mr. Telephone Man", New Edition is credited by some in the music industry with launching the modern boy band movement, setting the stage for acts like The Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, and Boyz II Men.

The three-part TV series will premiere on Black Entertainment Television (BET) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Hillary Teo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.