Nine Inch Nails to go back on road after reinventing itself

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails is planning to hit the road again for a world tour after reinventing itself and adding new musicians.

Founder Trent Reznor, who took a hiatus after the band’s “Wave Goodbye” tour in 2009, told music website Pitchfork.com on Monday that the band is “reinventing itself from scratch.”

Reznor said in a statement that bass player Eric Avery, formerly of Jane’s Addiction, King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew and Josh Eustis of electronic act Telefon Tel Aviv would join him in the revamped venture, along with previous collaborators Alessandro Cortini and drummer Ilan Rubin.

“I was working with Adrian Belew on some musical ideas, which led to some discussion on performing, which led to some beard-scratching, which (many steps later) led to the decision to re-think the idea of what Nine Inch Nails could be, and the idea of playing a show,” Reznor told Pitchfork.

He said the first shows will begin this summer, followed by a tour in the United States and worldwide dates in 2014. Details and dates were not announced.

Nine Inch Nails has featured a revolving lineup since it was formed in Cleveland, Ohio by Reznor in 1988. The band won Grammys for songs “Wish” and “Happiness in Slavery” in the 1990s.

It released its last album “The Slip” in 2008 and Reznor said in 2009 that the band was taking a break from touring.