Rolling Stones nominated for four NME music awards

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Veteran British rockers The Rolling Stones, who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year, were nominated for four NME music awards on Monday.

The Stones, back in the limelight after a photo book, greatest hits album, documentary film and mini tour to mark their 2012 golden jubilee, were shortlisted for best live band, best book, music moment of the year and best music film.

They were one of four acts with four nominations each. The others were LA sisters Haim, an up-and-coming band tipped for the top by several industry polls, Australian rock band Tame Impala and British alternative hip hop artist M.I.A.

Music magazine NME’s nominations were decided by fans voting online, and the winners will be announced at The Troxy in east London on Feb. 27.

“When I first heard it was four things, I thought, ‘Ooh, blimey! That’s very nice!'” Stones lead singer Mick Jagger said.

“It’s funny, because when we were rehearsing at Wembley Arena last year, it was where we used to do the NME Pollwinners,” he said, referring to concerts the magazine staged in the 1960s featuring acts voted on by NME readers.

“We remembered, it was the first time we ever played ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, at one of those Pollwinners concerts!”

Nominated three times was another comeback king David Bowie, who took the music world by surprise earlier this month by releasing his first new music in a decade and promising a studio album in March.

“All the early plaudits will go to Haim, Tame Impala, M.I.A. and the legendary Rolling Stones ... but it’s testament to the exquisite taste of the NME audience that artists as wide ranged as Frank Ocean, Jake Bugg, Pussy Riot and David Bowie are recognised too,” said NME editor Mike Williams.

Russian punk band Pussy Riot were shortlisted in the music moment of the year category for a protest against President Vladimir Putin in Moscow’s main cathedral that landed some of them in jail.

Rounding out the category was Bowie’s comeback, the Olympic Games opening ceremony, The Stone Roses reuniting to play Heaton Park in Manchester and Green Day’s secret set at the Reading Festival.

Following are the NME Awards 2013 nominees in the main categories:

BEST BRITISH BAND:

- Arctic Monkeys; Kasabian; The Vaccines; Biffy Clyro; The Maccabees; The Cribs

BEST ALBUM:

- Channel Orange/Frank Ocean; Jake Bugg/Jake Bugg; Given To The Wild/The Maccabees; An Awesome Wave/Alt-J; Come Of Age/The Vaccines; Lonerism/Tame Impala

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND

- The Killers; Tame Impala; The Black Keys; Odd Future; Crystal Castles; Foo Fighters

BEST TRACK

- R U Mine?/Arctic Monkeys; Don’t Save Me/Haim; Bad Girls/M.I.A.; Inhaler/Foals; Best Of Friends/Palma Violets; Elephant/Tame Impala

BEST MUSIC FILM:

- Searching For Sugar Man; LCD Soundsystem: “Shut Up And Play The Hits”; Hit So Hard : The Life & Near Death Story of Patty Schemel; Marley; The Rolling Stones: “Crossfire Hurricane”; Led Zeppelin: “Celebration Day”

BEST SOLO ARTIST:

- Jake Bugg; Noel Gallagher; Florence Welch; Miles Kane; Grimes; Paul Weller

BEST NEW BAND:

- Alt-J; Peace; Palma Violets; Django Django; Alabama Shakes; Haim

BEST MUSIC VIDEO:

Oblivion/Grimes; Bad Girls/M.I.A.; Where Are We Now?/David Bowie; R U Mine?/Arctic Monkeys; Don’t Save Me/Haim; Feels Like We Only Go Backwards/Tame Impala

BEST LIVE BAND:

- The Maccabees; The Cribs; Blur; Biffy Clyro; Foals; The Rolling Stones

BEST DANCEFLOOR ANTHEM:

What You Came For/Mosca featuring Katy B; Sweet Nothing/Calvin Harris featuring Florence Welch; Gangnam Style/Psy; Bad Girls/M.I.A.; In Paris/Kanye West and Jay-Z; Losing You/Solange

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR:

- David Bowie returns; The Stone Roses play Heaton Park; Olympics opening ceremony; The Rolling Stones play London’s O2 Arena; Green Day’s secret set at Reading Festival; Pussy Riot’s punk prayer

HERO OF THE YEAR:

- David Bowie; Bradley Wiggins; Pussy Riot; Barack Obama; Frank Ocean; Dave Grohl