FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One Direction release surprise first single as a foursome
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

One Direction release surprise first single as a foursome

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Best-selling boy band One Direction released a surprise first single as a foursome on Friday, two days after former member Zayn Malik announced a new record deal as solo artist.

“Drag Me Down” follows November’s “Night Changes” and is the first single the group, which came to prominence on British televised singing competition “The X Factor” in 2010, has put out since Malik said he was quitting the band in March.

The foursome -- Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson -- posted a video message on Twitter announcing the new single.

“It’s the first song from the new album that we’ve been working very, very hard on,” Payne said in the video.

In a separate post on his Twitter feed, Payne called the move “a bit of a surprise”.

The news came after Malik himself tweeted a picture on Wednesday of him signing papers at RCA Records.

“I guess I never explained why I left, it was for this moment to be given the opportunity to show you who I really am! #realmusic #RCA,” he wrote.

Malik quit after five years with One Direction, saying he wanted to “be a normal 22-year old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight”. (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.