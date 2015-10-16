Quirky Petite Meller wants her music to make people feel "joyful"

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - With her quirky style, jazzy-pop music and colourful videos, rising Parisian singer Petite Meller says she wants to help people “dance their pain away”.

The Sorbonne philosophy post-graduate student won music fans this summer when she danced with Kenyan children and kissed a giraffe in her debut single, “Baby Love”.

“I want my music to go everywhere and to help people just to dance their pain away and feel joyful,” Meller told Reuters before a London gig on Thursday, adding she had created her own style while working with international producers.

“In time, I invented my own genre ... nuovo jazzy-pop, which is a mix of jazz and house, kind of piano-house.”

With her blushed nose and cheeks, platinum hair and pastel dresses and bathing suit-like outfits, Meller says she wants to freely express her feelings in her music and look.

“I got to this point in my life where I‘m not scared to just wear this kind of blush. People used to laugh at me, but ... I believe you should wear your trauma proudly,” she said.

“My blush is from a sunburn I got as a kid.”

Flanked by elderly men and women for the gig and interview, the singer, who draws inspiration from French New Wave cinema and Italian directors Michelangelo Antonioni and Federico Fellini, has a somewhat unusual approach for video casting.

“Before I shoot a video, I go to the town, I wander in the streets and everyone I have strong eye (contact) with ... I feel they are meant to be in my video,” she said.

Her creative team also comes from online encounters that turned into productive collaborations.

“It’s kind of coincidence that I am meeting people online and creating with them. I call it my little empire,” she said.

Meller’s new single “Barbaric” is released on Nov. 6. (Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)