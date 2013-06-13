FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rock band The Replacements to reunite for 2013 concerts
June 13, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. rock band The Replacements to reunite for 2013 concerts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 13 (Reuters) - The Replacements will be reuniting this year - more than two decades after the American rock band’s last concert for three stops on the Riot Fest & Carnival tour.

The band said on late Wednesday that it will perform during the Riot Fest in Toronto Aug. 24-25, in Chicago for the Sept. 13-15 stop and in Denver on Sept. 21-22.

The Replacements, credited with giving punk rock an emotional edge during their 1980s heyday, have not played together since 1991.

Singer/guitarist Paul Westerberg, brothers Tommy and Bob Stinson and drummer Chris Mars formed the band in the late 1970s and were part of a musical renaissance in Minneapolis that included artists such as Prince and rock band Husker Du.

The Replacements released seven albums between 1981 and 1990, most notably 1984’s “Let It Be” and 1985’s “Tim.”

Bob Stinson died in 1995 and Westerberg and Tommy Stinson reunited last year to record a benefit album for the band’s former guitarist Slim Dunlap, who had suffered a stroke.

The group’s lineup for the summer concerts has not been announced. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Bill Trott)

