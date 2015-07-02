FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rihanna becomes recording industry's top digital singles artist
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 2, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Rihanna becomes recording industry's top digital singles artist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Rihanna speaks on stage during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Grammy-winning R&B singer Rihanna is the first artist to surpass more than 100 million cumulative digital singles, the Recording Industry Association of America said on Wednesday.

Rihanna, 27, topped the list of artists with the most digital single awards, coming in ahead of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in the second and third places respectively. The recording industry’s digital single certifications count download sales and on-demand streams in the United States.

“She has not only surpassed RIAA’s one-hundred million mark, but also is the first artist to do so. It’s an historic feat and a testament to an extraordinary career,” Cary Sherman, the association’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Rihanna has won eight Grammy awards and has seven studio albums to her name. Her songs “We Found Love,” “Stay” and “Only Girl (In The World)” are among her top-selling singles.

Reporting by Katherine Davis-Young; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy, Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.