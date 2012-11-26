FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Setlist for Rolling Stones reunion gig
November 26, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-Setlist for Rolling Stones reunion gig

Reuters Staff

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones reunited for their first gig in more than five years late on Sunday and played over 20 hits, from their 1963 hit “I Wanna Be Your Man” to this year’s “Doom and Gloom”.

Following is their full set list:

1. I Wanna Be Your Man

2. Get Off of My Cloud

3. It’s All Over Now

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Mary J. Blige)

6. Wild Horses

7. All Down The Line

8. I‘m Going Down (with Jeff Beck)

9. Out Of Control

10. One More Shot

11. Doom and Gloom

12. It’s Only Rock‘n‘Roll (with Bill Wyman)

13. Honky Tonk Women (with Bill Wyman)

14. Before They Make Me Run

15. Happy

16. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

17. Miss You

18. Start Me Up

19. Tumbling Dice

20. Brown Sugar

21. Sympathy For The Devil

ENCORE:

1. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

2. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)

