April 3, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Rolling Stones unveil biggest tour in six years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones unveiled details of their biggest tour in six years on Wednesday, playing dates in North America and Britain after a stage return last year to celebrate 50 years in music.

The band said they would kick off their “50 and Counting” tour in Los Angeles on an unspecified date but would then play Oakland, California on May 5 and eight other cities including Toronto and London, UK.

The veteran rockers, who have already said they will headline Britain’s biggest musical festival Glastonbury in June, first sparked rumours about more concerts after sell-out dates last year in Paris, London and New York with a March 29th post on their website that said “5 Days & Counting...”

The Rolling Stones, which are comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on guitar, and Charlie Watts on drums, emerged alongside The Beatles in the early 1960s.

