ScHoolboy Q knocks 'Frozen' from top spot on Billboard 200

LOS ANGELES, March 5 (Reuters) - Hip hop artist ScHoolboy Q knocked Disney’s juggernaut soundtrack “Frozen” from the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday.

“Oxymoron,” the third studio album from ScHoolboy Q and the first to be released through a major label, Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records, sold 139,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The “Frozen” soundtrack, which features the hit Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” and previously topped the Billboard chart for five non-consecutive weeks, dropped to No. 2 this week with 91,000 copies.

The Walt Disney Co film still performs strongly at the global box office, recently crossing the $1 billion mark in ticket sales worldwide.

ScHoolboy Q led six new entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

Los Angeles alt-rocker Beck landed at No. 3 with his latest studio album “Morning Phase.” Rapper Kid Cudi notched No. 4 after the release of “Kid Cudi Presents Satellite FL” last week. Latin music star Romeo Santos came in at No. 5 with “Formula Vol. 2.”

Country music star Dierks Bentley’s “Riser” debuted at No. 6, while pop-rock group The Fray rounded out the new entries with “Helios” at No. 8.

Overall album sales for the week ending March 2 totaled 5.1 million, down 12 percent from the comparable week in 2013, Billboard said.