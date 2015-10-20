CORRECTED-Selena Gomez tops Billboard 200 chart, The Game debuts at No. 2

(Corrects headline to say The Game debuts at No. 2, last paragraph to say “at No. 10” instead of “the bottom of the group.”)

By Piya Sinha-Roy

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pop star Selena Gomez edged out rapper The Game for the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

“Revival,” the second record from 23-year-old Gomez, sold 85,000 albums and 198,000 songs, and was streamed 18.5 million times in the week ending Oct. 15, totaling 117,000 units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The Game, a native of Compton, Southern California, came in at No. 2 with “Documentary 2,” which sold 95,000 units, while rapper The Weeknd dropped one spot to No. 3 as “Beauty Behind the Madness” sold 77,000 units.

Last week’s chart-topper, Janet Jackson’s “Unbreakable,” dropped to No. 8 this week. The only other new entry in the top 10 this week was actress and country singer Jana Kramer’s “Thirty-One,” at No. 10.