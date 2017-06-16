NEW YORK, June 16 Motown founder Berry Gordy, R&B producing duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and pop star Ed Sheeran were honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

Babyface, known for both his solo career and work with stars including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men, was also honored at the ceremony on Thursday night.

Sheeran received the Hal David Starlight Award, given to young musicians who have made a significant impact in the music industry.

Shawn "Jay Z" Carter became the first rapper to be inducted into the hall.

Cuban-born rapper Pitbull received the first Global Ambassador Award for creating music that crossed "cultural and national boundaries."

The Abe Oleman Publishing Award went to past inductee and composer Alan Menken. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)