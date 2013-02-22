Aerosmith's Tyler, Perry lead Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aerosmith song-writing duo Steven Tyler and Joe Perry headline this year’s class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organization said on Friday.

Singer Tyler and guitarist Perry wrote such rock classics as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Love in an Elevator” since the band formed in 1970 and went on to win four Grammy awards.

Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Other inductees include British songwriter Tony Hatch, British-American duo Mick Jones and Lou Gramm of rock group Foreigner, Tina Turner songwriter Holly Knight, and J.D. Souther, who helped write hits for 1970s rock group the Eagles.

“Each of our 2013 inductees has been responsible for captivating the world with their creativity for decades, serving up a rich variety of songs for our global soundtrack,” Jimmy Webb, chairman of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

A panel of music industry voters chose the five inductees into the Hall of Fame from a list of 24 nominees that was released last year.

Hatch’s hits include “Downtown” for British singer Petula Clark in 1964 and the oft-covered love song “Call Me.”

Briton Jones and American Gramm wrote the 1984 mega-hit “I Want to Know What Love Is” as well as 1970s hits “Double Vision” and “Feels Like the First Time.”

Knight’s Grammy-winning songs include 1984’s “Better Be Good to Me” by Tina Turner, and Pat Benatar’s 1983 song “Love Is a Battlefield.” She also wrote Turner’s 1988 smash “The Best.”

Souther, also a singer, helped write numerous hits for the Eagles, including 1979’s chart-topper “Heartache Tonight.”

The induction ceremony will take place on June 13 in New York. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Vicki Allen)