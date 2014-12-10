FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hozier's "Take Me to Church" is top Spotify 2014 single
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 10, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hozier's "Take Me to Church" is top Spotify 2014 single

Michael Roddy

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The breakout hit “Take Me to Church” by the young Irish singer Hozier that has been adopted as a protest song against gay discrimination in Russia was the most streamed single on Spotify in 2014, the online music service said on Wednesday.

The anthem-like tune, which also has been nominated for song of the year at the 57th Grammy Awards, has had more than 87 million streams to date on Spotify.

It has also logged more than 40 million views for the video version on YouTube, Spotify said in a press release.

The video, in which Hozier, whose full name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne and who is a native of County Wicklow, does not appear, portrays a homophobic backlash against a young gay couple who have to flee an angry mob in Russia.

It includes a clip of a gay rally in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a ban on the spread of “gay propaganda” among minors which is widely regarded in the West and by critics as discriminatory.

“Take Me to Church” was first released by Hozier, 24, on an EP (extended play) single in 2013 and rose to number two in Ireland.

It later became the first track on his long-awaited debut album “Hozier” released by Island records in September and which debuted at number one on the trade publication Billboard’s rock album chart.

The song took off in the United States after Hozier sang it on “The David Letterman Show” in May and again in October on “Saturday Night Live”. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.