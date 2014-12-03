FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ed Sheeran tops Spotify most-streamed in 2014 chart
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ed Sheeran tops Spotify most-streamed in 2014 chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran got 860 million plays on Spotify in 2014, the most for any artist this year, the online music streaming service said on Wednesday.

Sheeran’s 2014 album “X” also came first for the most streamed album, Spotify said.

Pop singer Katy Perry was the most streamed female artist on Spotify's Year in Music list (here#section-story-1), while Coldplay was the most streamed band of the year.

Pharrell Williams’s hit single “Happy” got the most plays by Spotify’s 50 million active users this year.

However, Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” still holds the position for the single most frequently played track in Spotify history, with more than 300 million streams, the Stockholm-based service said.

Spotify, which provides free on-demand music, or ad-free tunes for paying customers, has been in the spotlight in recent months after million-selling American singer Taylor Swift pulled her entire catalogue from the service.

The streaming service was founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon. Its founders say they have paid out $2 billion in royalties to the industry and artists since its launch in 2008. (Reporting by Anastasia Gorelova; Editing by Michael Roddy and Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.