"Star Wars" soundtrack released as hologram vinyl set

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Composer John Williams’ score for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is being released as a vinyl set featuring holograms of the sci-fi franchise’s spacheships.

Holographic artist Tristan Duke said he carved micro-reflectors into the mastered vinyl to create the holograms, which can be seen with a light. The hand-etched hologram vinyls, which were unveiled on Monday at London’s Abbey Road music studios, are priced at $50. (Reporting by Francis Maguire, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)