FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Star Wars" soundtrack released as hologram vinyl set
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

"Star Wars" soundtrack released as hologram vinyl set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Composer John Williams’ score for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is being released as a vinyl set featuring holograms of the sci-fi franchise’s spacheships.

Holographic artist Tristan Duke said he carved micro-reflectors into the mastered vinyl to create the holograms, which can be seen with a light. The hand-etched hologram vinyls, which were unveiled on Monday at London’s Abbey Road music studios, are priced at $50. (Reporting by Francis Maguire, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.