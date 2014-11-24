FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Katy Perry to headline NFL's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show - NBC, NFL
November 24, 2014

Katy Perry to headline NFL's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show - NBC, NFL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pop singer Katy Perry will headline the halftime entertainment at February’s Super Bowl, the most-watched U.S. sporting and television event, according to an announcement by the National Football League and NBC’s Bob Costas on Sunday.

The 30-year-old “Roar” singer joins the likes of Madonna, Beyonce and Prince to perform at the National Football League’s Super Bowl halftime show, which regularly attracts more viewers than the average for the championship game itself.

Costas announced the performance to the television audience at halftime of the Cowboys-Giants game on Sunday Night Football. The Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Arizona in February. (Reporting by Karen Brooks)

