U2 tour manager found dead in Los Angeles hotel after show
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

U2 tour manager found dead in Los Angeles hotel after show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 27 (Reuters) - Irish rockers U2 said on Wednesday their longtime tour manager, Dennis Sheehan, died in Los Angeles where the band is performing part of its latest tour.

The Los Angeles County Coroner said Sheehan, 68, died Wednesday morning of natural causes at a hotel in West Hollywood. Sheehan’s death came hours after the first concert Tuesday night of a five-show run at The Forum in Los Angeles, part of a 20-city tour.

“We’ve lost a family member, we’re still taking it in,” said lead singer Bono on the group’s website. “He wasn’t just a legend in the music business, he was a legend in our band. He is irreplaceable.”

Sheehan worked for many big names in the music industry, and was singer Robert Plant’s assistant on Led Zeppelin’s 1977 U.S. tour before joining U2 on the road.

The 22-time Grammy winners, known for hits like “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Beautiful Day,” has embarked on almost 20 tours since forming in 1976.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Mary Milliken and Alan Crosby

