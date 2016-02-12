BFFs no more: Kanye West, Taylor Swift feud over his 'Famous' song

Kanye West (L) interrupts the acceptance speech from best female video winner Taylor Swift (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Looks like Taylor Swift and Kanye West are never, ever getting back together.

Just six months after two of the biggest names in music publicly put a long-running feud behind them, the “1989” pop star and the rapper have fallen out again over West’s claim in a new song that he made Swift famous.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that bitch famous,” rapped West, while unveiling his new single “Famous” on Thursday to an online audience of some 20 million.

The fallout came four days ahead of the Grammy awards ceremony in Los Angeles, where Swift has seven nominations and will be the opening performer. West has four nominations.

West’s new song referred to an infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) incident in which he snatched the microphone from Swift during her acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce should have won.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian, and Swift put that to rest at the VMA show in August when she presented him with an lifetime award and praised his talents. West later sent Swift dozens of white roses and she called him her BFF (Best Friend Forever).

West said on Friday that Swift, whose “1989” album was the world’s best seller in 2014, had approved the lyrics to “Famous.”

“I did not diss Taylor Swift and I’ve never dissed her,” West said in a string of Twitter postings. He tweeted that Swift came up with the idea for the song and that she thought the line “was funny and gave her blessings.”

But the country-turned-pop star denied it and called West a misogynist.

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” Swift’s representative said in a statement. “She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

Swift’s brother, Austin Kingsley Swift, responded to the song by posting an Instagram video of himself throwing a pair of West’s Yeezy brand of sought-after fashion shoes into the trash.

West is due to perform on TV sketch show “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to promote his new album “The Life of Pablo.” It was not clear on Friday whether he would attend the Grammys on Monday.