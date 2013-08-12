FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California billionaire lifts lid on "Hyperloop" futuristic transport
August 12, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

California billionaire lifts lid on "Hyperloop" futuristic transport

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk unveiled plans on Monday for a futuristic “Hyperloop” transportation system to whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under half an hour.

The highly anticipated announcement put to rest some of the questions surrounding the ambitious project, which the Tesla Motors Inc founder and CEO has hinted at for months but declined to discuss in detail.

The Hyperloop, which Musk previously described as a cross between a Concorde, rail gun and air-hockey table, will be solar powered and move passengers and even automobiles at speeds of up to 800 miles per hour, according to the 57-page design plan.

The system’s aluminum capsules would run above ground and along low pressure steel tubes.

Compared to alternatives like the state’s planning high-speed rail system, the Hyperloop would be safer, faster, lower cost and more convenient, Musk said in a blog post.

He asked the public for help improving the design.

