Dec 11 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Motors, on Friday unveiled OpenAI, a non-profit artificial intelligence research company.

OpenAI will be co-chaired by Musk and technology venture capitalist Sam Altman, according to a blog post. (bit.ly/1lBMdz9)

OpenAI will receive up to $1 billion in funding from various backers including Musk, Amazon Web Services, Peter Thiel and India’s Infosys. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)