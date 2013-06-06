FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elon Musk says he has no near term plans for SpaceX IPO
June 6, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 4 years

Elon Musk says he has no near term plans for SpaceX IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 6 (Reuters) - Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to say he had no near term plans for an initial public offering of his space transport company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, known as SpaceX.

“Only possible in very long term when Mars Colonial Transporter is flying regularly,” Musk tweeted, referring to his publicly-stated desire to establish a colony on Mars.

There has been speculation in the media recently that Musk might take SpaceX public.

Musk, one of the founders of Paypal, also founded electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc and is the chairman of solar panel installer SolarCity Corp, both of which have logged big gains since going public.

