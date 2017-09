Aug 28 (Reuters) - mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik : * Says H1 EBIT amounted to EUR 2.3 million half-year (EUR 1.3 million, + 77%) * Says Q2 revenue of EUR 11.6 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million, + 21%) * Says H1 revenue of EUR 25.1 million (last year: EUR 19.4 million, + 30%) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage