Daimler eyes 25 pct stake in MV Agusta - Sueddeutsche Zeitung
October 21, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler eyes 25 pct stake in MV Agusta - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German car and truck maker Daimler is in advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta (IPO-MVAG.MI), German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources in Milan.

Daimler will buy a 25 percent stake in MV Agusta via its AMG performance unit for around 30 million euros ($38.56 million), with an option to raise its stake in exchange for further investments, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Neither MV Agusta nor Daimler was immediately available for comment.

A German newspaper had reported in July that Daimler was seeking to acquire a minority stake in MV Agusta, majority owned by Italy’s Castiglioni family.

$1 = 0.7801 euro Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in MILAN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
