MV Agusta owner eyes float of up to 30 pct stake - report

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - The majority owner of MV Agusta, Italy’s Castiglioni family, is looking to float up to 30 percent of the Italian motorcycle maker on the stock exchange, German daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing financial sources in Milan.

It also said that German carmaker Daimler had approached MV Agusta, a rival of Volkswagen’s Ducati, in recent weeks, seeking to acquire a minority stake.

MV Agusta Chief Executive and President Giovanni Castiglioni said a year ago that he hoped to be in a position to bring the brand to Milan’s stock market in 2015.

A spokesman at Daimler’s Stuttgart-based headquarters declined to comment. MV Agusta was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer, editing by John Stonestreet)