FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MV Agusta owner eyes float of up to 30 pct stake - report
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 10, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

MV Agusta owner eyes float of up to 30 pct stake - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Daimler eyes minority stake in MV Agusta -report

* Daimler approached MV Agusta -report

* Daimler declines to comment

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - The majority owner of MV Agusta, Italy’s Castiglioni family, is looking to float up to 30 percent of the Italian motorcycle maker on the stock exchange, German daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing financial sources in Milan.

It also said that German carmaker Daimler had approached MV Agusta, a rival of Volkswagen’s Ducati, in recent weeks, seeking to acquire a minority stake.

MV Agusta Chief Executive and President Giovanni Castiglioni said a year ago that he hoped to be in a position to bring the brand to Milan’s stock market in 2015.

A spokesman at Daimler’s Stuttgart-based headquarters declined to comment. MV Agusta was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.