REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-M.Video: JP Morgan raises to overweight

Jan 11 (Reuters) - * M.Video : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; price target to 355 roubles from 350 roubles * X5 Retail Group NV : JP Morgan cuts price target to $19 from $22.50; rating neutral * Diksi Grupp : JP Morgan raises price target to 500 roubles from 430 roubles; rating overweight * O‘Key Group : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral; price target to $10.80 from $11 * Magnit : JP Morgan raises price target to $43 from $40.50; rating overweight

