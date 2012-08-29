FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's M.Video H1 net income rises 58 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's M.Video H1 net income rises 58 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video reported on Wednesday a 58 percent rise in first-half net profit on the back of growing sales but it still slightly missed market expectations.

M.Video said in a statement its net profit rose to 1.21 billion roubles ($37.8 million), while an average Reuters poll forecast was at 1.24 billion roubles.

The company said first-half sales, including value-added tax, rose 26 percent to 69 billion roubles, while net revenue totalled 58.6 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32 percent to 2.52 billion roubles, with a 4.3 percent margin, below Reuters poll estimates of 2.68 billion roubles and 4.6 percent, respectively. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

