FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's M.Video 2011 net profit up 52 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

Russia's M.Video 2011 net profit up 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia home consumer electronic retailer M.Video said on Thursday its full-year net profit rose 52 percent to 3.4 billion roubles ($115.24 million) in 2011, year on year, due to openings of new stores and growth in like-for-like sales.

M.Video said in a statement its sales rose 30 percent to 132 billion roubles in 2011, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 38 percent to 6.24 billion roubles.

The company said it opened 44 new stores in 2011, adding 24 cities to its existing network, while Moscow Internet sales jumped 90 percent compared to 2010.

Shares in M.Video were up 2.5 percent by 0705 GMT, adding 0.5 percent before the financial results were published. ($1 = 29.5045 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Megan Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.