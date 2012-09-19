FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Svece to sell 18 mln shares in Russia's M.Video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Controlling shareholder Svece is selling 18 million shares in Russian electronics retailer M.Video via an accelerated offering, bookrunner Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

The offering represents around 10 percent of the outstanding share capital of M.Video, Russia’s only listed home appliances retailer.

At Wednesday’s closing share price of 284.99 roubles the sale would raise around 5.1 billion roubles ($163.38 million). ($1 = 31.2149 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

