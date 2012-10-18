FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's M.Video Q3 sales rise 19 pct yr/yr
October 18, 2012

Russia's M.Video Q3 sales rise 19 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video reported on Thursday a 19 percent year-on-year increase in third-quarter sales to 38.5 billion roubles ($1.25 billion) after a rise of 22.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Same-store sales grew 8 percent, year-on-year, M.Video said in a statement, compared to a rise of 13.5 percent in the second quarter of 2012.

M.Video, Russia’s only listed home appliances retailer, said it opened 28 new stores in the year to end-September, bringing its total number of outlets to 282. The company had said it planned to open at least 35 new stores this year.

$1 = 30.7485 Russian roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

