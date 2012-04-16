Russia's M.Video Q1 sales rise 31 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian home electronics and white goods retailer M.Video said on Monday its first-quarter sales rose 31 percent, year-on-year, to 39 billion roubles ($1.32 billion) on the back of improved consumer confidence.

Same-store sales were up 19 percent in the January through March period, year-on-year, M.Video said in a statement, up from a 14 percent rise in the previous quarter.

The company added 6 stores on a net basis in the first quarter, bringing its total number of outlets to 267.

It plans to open 25-35 stores in 2012. ($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Alfred Kueppers)