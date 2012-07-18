FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's M.Video Q2 sales rise 22.5 pct yr/yr
July 18, 2012 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

Russia's M.Video Q2 sales rise 22.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video reported on Wednesday a 22.5 percent increase in second-quarter sales after a rise of 31 percent in the previous quarter.

Sales totalled 30.7 billion roubles ($943.5 million) against 25 billion roubles a year ago, M.Video said in a statement.

Same-store sales increased 13.5 percent, year-on-year, compared to a rise of 19 percent in the January through March period.

M.Video reaffirmed its goal to open a total of 35 new stores this year after adding 16 outlets in the year to end-June. ($1 = 32.5390 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

