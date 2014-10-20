FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-MVision names Paisley, Kwan managing directors in Hong Kong

Oct 20 (Reuters) - MVision Private Equity Advisers said it appointed Michelle Paisley and Dennis Kwan as managing directors for its Hong Kong office.

Paisley and Kwan will join founder and chief executive, Mounir Guen, who recently relocated to Hong Kong, to lead the firm’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Paisley joins from Macquarie Bank, where she was most recently a division director in Asian Equities.

Until recently, Kwan was a principal at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Ltd, Hong Kong. Previously, Kwan held senior operating and financial management roles in KPMG and Sony. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)

