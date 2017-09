FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German utility MVV Energie said on Tuesday that Juwi has secured new credit agreements of about 300 million euros ($375 million), removing a key hurdle for its plan to buy a majority stake in the renewable group.

MVV, which had first announced in October it was planning to buy a 50.1 percent stake of Juwi, said it would inject 99.4 million euros into Juwi’s equity via a capital increase.