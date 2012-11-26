FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stakeholder Pyrrho says not responsible for MWB administration, welcomes enquiry
#Bankruptcy News
November 26, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Stakeholder Pyrrho says not responsible for MWB administration, welcomes enquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - MWB Group Holdings PLC : * Pyrrho investment - statement re. press comment * Pyrrho investment - pyrrho investments limited comments on unnecessary

failure of MWB Group Holdings * Pyrrho - notes press comment suggesting that pyrrho is in some way

responsible for putting MWB into administration * Pyrrho investment - pyrrho categorically denies this * Pyrrho welcomes any enquiry into the events surrounding the appointment of administrators and indeed any other matter relating to MWB or Business Exchange

