Oct 23 (Reuters) - MWB Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG

* Says nine-month net income of 0.45 million euros vs loss of 1.15 million euros year ago

* Says nine-month profit on ordinary activities of 437,000 euros (previous year: -1.153 million euros)

* Says nine-month commissions income of 1.48 million euros versus 2.12 million euros year ago

* Says nine-month trading income of 7.417 million euros (previous year: 6.852 million euros)