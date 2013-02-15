FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pyrrho Invst makes cash offer for share capital of MWB Business Exchange not already owned by Pyrrho
February 15, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Pyrrho Invst makes cash offer for share capital of MWB Business Exchange not already owned by Pyrrho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - MWB Business Exchange PLC : * Pyrrho investments - cash offer for MWB Business Exchange Plc by gallant

victor holdings limited * Pyrrho investments - gallant victor holdings limited (“gvhl”), a wholly owned

subsidiary of pyrrho * Pyrrho- business exchange shareholders to get 100 pence per ordinary share of

0.1 pence each in the capital of business exchange * Pyrrho- value for the entire existing issued and to be issued share cap ital

of business exchange of approximately £65.0 million * Source text

