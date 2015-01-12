FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmerisourceBergen to buy MWI Veterinary for about $2.5 bln
#U.S. Legal News
January 12, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

AmerisourceBergen to buy MWI Veterinary for about $2.5 bln

Ankur Banerjee

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pharmaceutical products distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said it will buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc for about $2.5 billion to enter the market for animal health products distribution.

MWI Veterinary shares rose 8.11 percent in premarket trading to $189.90, just shy of the offer price of $190 per share. AmerisourceBergen shares were up 2 percent at $95.

AmerisourceBergen said the deal, approved by the board of both companies, is expected to add about 8 cents to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2015.

“Animal health is a growing market in the U.S. and internationally, and is a logical extension of our pharmaceutical distribution and services businesses,” Chief Executive Steven Collis said in a statement.

The deal, expected to close in the March quarter, will be financed using cash and long-term debt, AmerisourceBergen said.

AmerisourceBergen’s financial adviser is BofA Merrill Lynch and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP is legal counsel.

J.P. Morgan is MWI Veterinary’s financial adviser and Dechert LLP is legal adviser.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
